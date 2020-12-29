After renders, key specifications and even pricing details of the Galaxy S21 series surfaced online, the official Samsung protective cases for the upcoming flagships have appeared in leaked images. MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, mentions that Samsung will launch a wide range of covers with different design and material choice. “The company will launch Clear View Cover, Led Cover, Led View Cover, Silicone Case, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Clear Protective Cover, Clear Standing Cover, Clear Cover,” the report adds.

Tap to see full-sized images in a new tab (Credit: MySmartPrice / Ishan Agarwal)

A rich variety of case designs to choose from

Starting with the transparent silicon case, it will come in multiple flavors – one with a lanyard cable at the back and the other one with a kickstand. Coming to the rugged protective case, it appears to be made out of hard polycarbonate with a glossy finish on top. As per the leaked renders, it will be offered in multiple colors and adds a dash of versatility with a kickstand. And just like the Galaxy S20 series, the company appears to be readying Kvadrat cases for the Galaxy S21 family as well. These cases have a fabric-like mesh texture and are made of recycled material with multiple color options to choose from.

Tap to see full-sized images in a new tab (Credit: MySmartPrice / Ishan Agarwal)

For those with a taste for finer things, there will also be a leather case that will be up for grabs in multiple colors such as the classic tan brown and black. However, it covers the raised camera island as well, which means if you want to flaunt the dual-tone finish on Galaxy S21’s purple trim, Samsung’s leather case is not the best fit.

Tap to see full-sized images in a new tab (Credit: MySmartPrice / Ishan Agarwal)

There will also be flip cases on the table with two design choices – one with a vertical transparent strip to see the notifications, while the other one is solid with color block aesthetics. Agarwal notes that the Clear View Case for S21 Ultra is wider than usual because it has a slot for housing the S-Pen. In case you’re wondering, a US FCC certification has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer S Pen support. However, leaks suggest that the stylus won’t be housed in a slot on the device akin to the Galaxy Note series, and will likely be sold separately.

Tap to see full-sized images in a new tab (Credit: MySmartPrice / Ishan Agarwal)