OnePlus has offered its own lineup of protective phone cases for quite some time, and the OnePlus 8 series won’t be any different. But prior to the April 14 launch event, the official protective cases for the OnePlus 8 series have surfaced online courtesy of Evan Blass.

The company will offer the classic black sandstone case for the OnePlus 8 Pro, alongside a Karbon case with Kevlar pattern. Notably, there will be another sandstone finish case in an eye-catching cyan colour this time around.

As for OnePlus 8 buyers, they can choose between sandstone cyan, sandstone purple, Karbon, and a transparent protective case. There will also be a new Nylon case with a thick fibre finish that looks somewhat like Google’s official fabric case for the Pixel 3 and Samsung’s Kvadrat case for the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Source: Evan Blass x GSMArena