HUAWEI’s upcoming Mate 40 series has lately been visiting the rumor realm frequently, and going by the company’s release schedule, the new flagships might go official within a couple of months. But we might already know what the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40 and its stupidly huge camera module looks like, thanks to prolific tipster Steve H aka @OnLeaks (in collaboration with HandsetExpert) who has shared hi-res renders of the device.

The phone appears to rock a premium glass-and-metal sandwich design and a curved display that has a pill-shaped hole punch in the top-left corner housing two front cameras. The main attraction (or rather an aesthetic turn-off) is the huge camera bump at the back, which has three camera lenses and another sensor whose purpose is not yet known.

Notably, the HUAWEI Mate 40 appears to have missed out on a periscope-style telephoto lens that would otherwise provide a higher optical zoom range. The display will reportedly measure 6.4-inch diagonally, however, details about the rest of the internal hardware are still under the wraps. Until more leaks arrive, feast your eyes upon the upcoming HUAWEI flagship from all angles: