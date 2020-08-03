We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI’s upcoming Mate 40 series has lately been visiting the rumor realm frequently, and going by the company’s release schedule, the new flagships might go official within a couple of months. But we might already know what the vanilla HUAWEI Mate 40 and its stupidly huge camera module looks like, thanks to prolific tipster Steve H aka @OnLeaks (in collaboration with HandsetExpert) who has shared hi-res renders of the device.

The phone appears to rock a premium glass-and-metal sandwich design and a curved display that has a pill-shaped hole punch in the top-left corner housing two front cameras. The main attraction (or rather an aesthetic turn-off) is the huge camera bump at the back, which has three camera lenses and another sensor whose purpose is not yet known.

Notably, the HUAWEI Mate 40 appears to have missed out on a periscope-style telephoto lens that would otherwise provide a higher optical zoom range. The display will reportedly measure 6.4-inch diagonally, however, details about the rest of the internal hardware are still under the wraps. Until more leaks arrive, feast your eyes upon the upcoming HUAWEI flagship from all angles:

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review
We could get BOE displays in the Huawei Mate 40, Samsung and LG panels in the Mate 40 Pro
It seems that BOE may be the exclusive OLED panel supplier for the Huawei Mate 40
Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 noon
The price starts at Rs 13,999.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might use UWB technology for faster file transfer
The UWB tech will allow users to just point their phone at another device for prioritizing connectivity and transferring files at a faster pace.