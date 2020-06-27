Just a couple of days, an upcoming Samsung phone called the Galaxy A01 Core was spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing some of its key specs in the process. Now, prolific leakster Evan Blass (via GMSArena) has given us our first glimpse of the Galaxy A01 Core’s design, and by the looks of it, this definitely appears to be a budget phone.

You get a generic design with thick bezels on the top and bottom devoid of any notch, and a single snapper for selfies and video calls. But Samsung has strived to give some identity to the Galaxy A01 Core on the rear panel, which appears to have parallel lines running diagonally across its entirety.

The phone is depicted in blue and red shades, with a matching color scheme for the power and volume buttons. There’s a single camera at the back, which is not surprising given the phone’s entry-level status. As per a previous leak, it will debut running Android 10 and will come equipped with a removable battery, a convenience you’ll now rarely come across in the smartphone world.