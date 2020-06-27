Just a couple of days, an upcoming Samsung phone called the Galaxy A01 Core was spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing some of its key specs in the process. Now, prolific leakster Evan Blass (via GMSArena) has given us our first glimpse of the Galaxy A01 Core’s design, and by the looks of it, this definitely appears to be a budget phone.

You get a generic design with thick bezels on the top and bottom devoid of any notch, and a single snapper for selfies and video calls. But Samsung has strived to give some identity to the Galaxy A01 Core on the rear panel, which appears to have parallel lines running diagonally across its entirety.

The phone is depicted in blue and red shades, with a matching color scheme for the power and volume buttons. There’s a single camera at the back, which is not surprising given the phone’s entry-level status. As per a previous leak, it will debut running Android 10 and will come equipped with a removable battery, a convenience you’ll now rarely come across in the smartphone world.

You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord will feature a dual front camera setup of 32MP + 8MP
The cutout itself is said to be located on the top left corner.
Android 11 Beta 1.5 patch brings a fix for Google Pay contactless payment issue
The update also solves a crash or reboot issue users faced while using navigation gestures to switch apps and rotating the device at the same time.
Realme X3
Realme X3 appears on Geekbench with 12GB RAM ahead of launch
The Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom.