The folks over at GSMArena have obtained an image allegedly depicting the Realme Race, the Chinese company’s first smartphone that will draw power from the fire-breathing Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, a press release shared by Realme suggests that ‘Race’ is the codename, which means the device might hit the shelves carrying a different name. Realme was recently rumored to be working on a flagship device called Realme Ace with support for 65W fast charging, and we suspect the Realme Race might very well be the same device.

As per an alleged screenshot of the Realme Race’s About Phone page, the device will come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 gigs of onboard storage, although we expect different memory configurations to be on the table as well. The unit in question ran Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Coming to the aesthetics, the Realme Race appears to rock a glossy finish on a pearl white glass exterior. There’s a huge circular camera isle that houses four lenses, and going by their shape, it appears that Realme is not using a periscope camera system, which is easily identifiable by a rectangular lens opening. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about the megapixel numbers yet, nor any other details about charging technology and display attributes.