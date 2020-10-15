HUAWEI announced a few days ago that its next lineup of flagship smartphones under the Mate 40 series will debut on October 22. Well, it appears that the HUAWEI Mate 40 won’t be the only new hardware to break cover at the event. As per an extensive leak courtesy of WinFuture, the company will also launch its first over the headphones called the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio at the upcoming event. Aside from revealing the specs, the leak also gives us our first glimpse of the upcoming HUAWEI wearable from all angles.

(Image: WinFuture)

HUAWEI will charge approximately €400 for this beauty

As far as looks go, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio take a minimalist design approach and look quite premium. The leaked images depict them in two colors – a black variant with a matte finish, while the other one rocks a beige shade. The HUAWEI headphones will reportedly come equipped with 40mm drivers, while the in-house Kirin A1 chip handles audio processing and connectivity.

(Image: WinFuture)

Noise suppression of up to 40dB

HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio will bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to the table. More importantly, ANC on the HUAWEI offering will be able to reduce the ambient noise levels by up to 40dB, which is quite impressive. And for added convenience, there is a dedicated toggle for enabling or disabling active noise cancellation.

(Image: WinFuture)

20 hours of music playback on single charge

A 410mAh battery has been fitted inside the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio headphones and is claimed to last up to 20 hours worth of music playback. It reportedly takes 70 minutes to fully charge the battery via the USB Type-C port, while charging it for 10 minutes will be enough for five hours of playtime.

(Image: WinFuture)

Wireless connectivity on the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio is handled by Bluetooth 5.2, the latest version introduced by Bluetooth SIG earlier this year. HUAWEI will offer the device in two colors – Blush Gold and Graphite Black – and they will be up for grabs at a rather steep asking price of around €400 (~ $470).