Apple has long been rumored to be working on pair of wireless headphones that might debut as the Airpods Studio. Early rumors claimed that they will borrow tech and a few design inspirations fro the Beats line-up, but nothing concrete so far has emerged. Now, we might have our first look at the AirPods Studio and some of its key features, thanks to prolific Apple leakster Jon Prosser. The leaked renders show a device with an extremely minimalist design, which falls in line with Apple’s preferred industrial aesthetics language, and appears to use predominantly leather and metal. The leather band has a cushion on the inner surface and is connected to the earpiece through a stem that is just a plain cylindrical piece of polished metal.

AirPods Studio

(codename: B515)



– High quality leather / metal

– Magnetic ear cups

– Reversible – detects R/L ear

– No headphone jack

– USBC port



These are the renders we were making in order to protect the source. pic.twitter.com/6Abg2TgxiZ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 16, 2020

The earcups also have a glossy metallic finish, and surprisingly, they lack any branding or garish design elements whatsoever. They are lined by thick, pillow-like ear cushions that are actually raised instead of having a hollow area to cover the ears. The ear cup design suggests that active noise cancellation might not be a part of the package, but Apple might surprise us when the product actually debuts. Notably, the AirPods Studio appear to have just a single USB Type-C port sitting on the lower edge of one of the earcups.

Image: Twitter / @jon_prosser

Prosser mentions that the earcups will be magnetic in nature, but what purpose it serves is not yet clear. More importantly, the AirPods Studio are reversible, which means you won’t have to search for the ‘L’ and ‘R’ signs before wearing them. Users just have to put them on and the device will automatically recognize the alignment. Unfortunately, there is no information on other details such as driver size, battery capacity, music-focused features, and pricing. It is also not known when they will actually be announced, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as new leas arrive.