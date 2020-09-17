Amazfit will be unveiling the successor to its GTR and GTS smartwatches soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has shared a teaser poster that gives us our first look at the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2. While one of them sports a circular design, the other goes with a square form factor.

The bezels seem to be smaller. Further, the glass covering the display tapers at the edge where it meets the watch case for the GTR 2. Like the previous version, the Amazfit GTR 2 will sport a round watch dial. It will ship with a black leather strap. There are two knobs on the right edge while the left edge is left clean. The device looks classy. We expect more than one variants of the device.

Coming to the Amazfit GTS 2, it is designed on the footsteps of its predecessor too. It sports a square design. It comes equipped with a knob on the right edge and features slightly curved edges. It seems to be coming with a silicone band.

Aside from the poster revealing the design of both the upcoming products, Huami has also confirmed that the GTR 2 and GTS 2 will have support for blood oxygen detection. The development comes from a Weibo post by the company’s CEO. He also says that there is a new feature that tracks breathing while sleeping. There will be a breathing score given to the user that will be based on the fatigue level during the day and if the user snores at night.

Both Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 will be unveiled in China on September 22.

Via: Gizmochina