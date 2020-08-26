Merely hours after alleged real-life images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and some UI screenshots were leaked, a hands-on video of the upcoming device has now surfaced online. Reliable leakster Jon Prosser (via his Front Page Tech YouTube channel) has posted a video that claims to show a PVT (Production Validation and Testing) unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and some of its features too.

The video shows a dedicated high refresh rate option in the phone’s display settings, and also an adaptive refresh rate toggle that can be enabled to automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rate. Prosser, citing his source, mentions that the camera module on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 10% larger than the one on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Plus, the bezels on the phone are claimed to be thinner, leaving more screen real estate.

iPhone 12 Pro details:



True Depth array same size.



Bezels are “noticeably thinner”



Slightly larger display – making the notch “appear” smaller.



Face ID works from wider angles. Even flat on a table.



Sides are flat, but glass has slight curve.



Rear cam module is 10% larger. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Additionally, the leakster mentions in his video that the sides have been squared off akin to the iPhone 4, and that the phone feels lighter. There is also the mention of a few camera features such as an advanced night mode that works when the phone is kept still, and another tool that users the LiDAR camera system for faster focus lock during photo and video capture.