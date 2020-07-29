Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (Image: MySmartPrice)
Earlier this month, a blurry render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G surfaced online, giving us an idea of how the phone roughly looks. Today, leakster Ishan Agarwal has posted (via MySmartPrice) high resolution renders of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone in all its glory and in multiple color options.

Just as the leaks have indicated in the past, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G’s cover display is taller with a waterdrop notch and has a much higher screen-to-body ratio compared to the one on its predecessor. Over at the back, we see a triple rear camera setup encased in a module that looks much like the one on the Galaxy Note 20.

Unfolding the device reveals the foldable inner display, and it is where Samsung has made the biggest change. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has a hole-punch drilled in the right side of the panel. As per the tipster, the phone comes in two colors – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Notably, Samsung has retained the side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

