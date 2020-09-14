OnePlus is still a healthy few weeks away from the debut of OnePlus 8T. The upcoming smartphone recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build, and also had its key specs leaked. Now, reliable tipster @OnLeaks – in collaboration with @PriceBaba – has leaked hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8T, giving us a glimpse of its design from all angles. Plus, we get another look at the device’s internal hardware. Starting with the design, OnePlus 8T will introduce a couple of major design changes – a flat display and a much larger camera module that now has four lenses instead of three cameras on its predecessor.

Going in detail, theOnePlus 8T will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. The refresh rate, however, has gone up from 90Hz to 120Hz. The hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera. The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T will feature Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+, which is rather odd. The device will be sold in two variants – an 8GB RAM model that offers 128 gigs of onboard storage, a 12GB variant that comes equipped with a 256GB storage.

Image: @OnLeaks x PriceBaba

The camera hardware has been upgraded as well, but the size of the housing has also increased significantly and is now positioned along the upper left corner of the rear panel. It houses a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus 8T will come equipped with a 16MP camera. There’s a 4,800mA battery inside that supports the faster 65W Warp charge technology, but there is no word if it will offer wireless charging compatibility. On the software side, it will ship with OxygenOS 11, likely based on Android 11.

Image: @OnLeaks x PriceBaba