We first came across concept-based renders of the Pixel 5 back in July, giving us a glimpse of what Google’s next high-end smartphone might look like. Now, ever credible leakster @OnLeaks (in collaboration with PriceBaba) has shared high-resolution renders of the Pixel 5, alongside a 360-degree render of the upcoming device.

Image: @OnLeaks x PriceBaba

The Pixel 5’s unibody design appears to be a mix of two phones. borrowing the camera module from the Pixel 4 duo while the entire chassis is almost identical to that of the Pixel 4a mid-ranger, down to the placement of the fingerprint sensor. It appears that Google will equip the Pixel 5 with two rear cameras, likely a telephoto lens and a primary snapper. No wide-angle camera again? Come on, Google!

Image: @OnLeaks x PriceBaba

Over at the front, we see a familiar design with thin bezels on all sides (there’s still a chin though) and a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner housing a single selfie camera. The rear panel appears to have a rough texture similar to the sandstone finish on the OnePlus 2. Notably, it appears that Google is ditching the Soli radar system that brought blazing fast face unlock experience and spatial awareness to life on the Pixel 4, and is not warming up to the idea of an in-display fingerprint sensor either.