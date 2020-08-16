We’ve lately been hearing a lot of chatter about a cheaper version of the Galaxy S20 flagship that might debut as the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (FE stands for Fan Edition). The device has so far remained a mystery, but not any longer, as hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the upcoming smartphone have now surfaced online (via PriceBaba in collaboration with @OnLeaks).

The leaked renders show the Galaxy S20 FE 5G rocking what appears to be a glass and metal build with a frosted finish on the rear panel. There are three cameras at the back and a single snapper on the front housed in a centrally-positioned hole punch, much like the rest of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 lineup.

Going by the design from all angles, it appears that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, but there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack. The flat panel will measure somewhere around 6.4-inch, but there is no word on details such as screen resolution or refresh rate. As per recent leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM.