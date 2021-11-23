Here’s why your Samsung Galaxy S21 display might be laggy

Samsung has acknowledged that One UI 4 in Qualcomm variants of the S21 series locks the display to 60Hz. A fix is in the works, according to the company.

Samsung updated its flagship Galaxy S21 series to One UI 4, which is based on Android 12, just a few days ago. Even though Samsung went through a number of betas before rolling out the stable version to the public, a few bugs have been discovered in the One UI 4 update for Galaxy S21 series. One of the bugs that have made its way to the stable One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S21 series is the display being locked to 60Hz.

Due to the bug, the display remains locked at 60Hz, even though the Samsung Galaxy S21 series supports 120Hz refresh rate, making the apps and display look laggy. There have been a number of Samsung Galaxy S21 owners complaining about the issue on Twitter and Reddit. The users say that their phone has now poor scrolling performance and UI lag post the update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Check out Samsung Galaxy S21 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, high-grade cameras, and One UI 4 based on Android 12 at Samsung official online store!

Apparently, the issue is only on the Qualcomm Snapdragon variant of the S21 series. So you shouldn't be facing the lag on the Exynos variant of the S21. Nevertheless, Samsung has promised that it is currently working on the bug fix. A Samsung US beta moderator has said that the company has "escalated" the issue internally as it is impacting a lot go users.

Going with how Samsung has brilliantly improved its software development, the bug fix should be right around the corner. If you haven't updated your S21 smartphone to One UI 4 based on Android 12 and use 120Hz a lot, you should be aware of the bug that may affect your device.

Via: AndroidPolice