Ahead of the iPad Pro launch, it was reported that the production of iPads was affected due to the shortage of displays and display components. Now, as the shipping estimates for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch slip into July, Apple is continuing to face production issues, according to a new report from Bloomberg. It is being reported that Apple is struggling to make the mini-LED display technology in larger quantities. Therefore, the iPad Pro production is being delayed. As a result, there are delays in shipments for customers.

As per the new report, producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far proved challenging. The latest issues build on the supply shortage issues that were reported in April. Apple’s production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, people familiar with the matter said. The company is facing supply constraints because of the complexities surrounding the nascent technology.

What is this new display technology?

For the unaware, the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch features a mini-LED display, which is being marketed as a Liquid Retina XDR panel. It offers high dynamic range similar to the performance of the Apple Pro Display XDR. It is claimed to have around 2500 local dimming zones, which enables a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

The iPad is reportedly a growing product in Apple’s portfolio as the world relies on personal electronics for essential tasks more than ever. Apple is known to have a solid supply chain control mechanism, and also commands a ‘priority client’ status. Hence, such issues are a rarity for a company like Apple that takes pride in its supply chain expertise. On the other hand, the 11-inch iPad Pro, which uses a more standard screen is still being delivered between late May and early June, as per checks of Apple’s online store.