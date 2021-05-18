apple ipad pro 5G

Ahead of the iPad Pro launch, it was reported that the production of iPads was affected due to the shortage of displays and display components. Now, as the shipping estimates for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch slip into July, Apple is continuing to face production issues, according to a new report from Bloomberg. It is being reported that Apple is struggling to make the mini-LED display technology in larger quantities. Therefore, the iPad Pro production is being delayed. As a result, there are delays in shipments for customers.

As per the new report, producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far proved challenging. The latest issues build on the supply shortage issues that were reported in April. Apple’s production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, people familiar with the matter said. The company is facing supply constraints because of the complexities surrounding the nascent technology.

What is this new display technology?

For the unaware, the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch features a mini-LED display, which is being marketed as a Liquid Retina XDR panel. It offers high dynamic range similar to the performance of the Apple Pro Display XDR. It is claimed to have around 2500 local dimming zones, which enables a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

The iPad is reportedly a growing product in Apple’s portfolio as the world relies on personal electronics for essential tasks more than ever. Apple is known to have a solid supply chain control mechanism, and also commands a ‘priority client’ status. Hence, such issues are a rarity for a company like Apple that takes pride in its supply chain expertise. On the other hand, the 11-inch iPad Pro, which uses a more standard screen is still being delivered between late May and early June, as per checks of Apple’s online store.

View the iPad Pro on BestBuy

 




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
iPhone display
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Getting LARGER?! iPad Mini Pro Leaks & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible size of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, new iPad mini rumors, and more.
iPad Pro mini-LED
Previous-gen iPad Pro models up to $199 off, iPad Air and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals from B&H and Amazon.com, where you will find up to $200 savings on select iPad Pro models and more devices on sale
iPad Mini 6
It seems we might get a real iPad Mini Pro after all
iPad Mini Pro will reportedly bring upgrades such as 5G support and an aesthetic facelift that mimics the iPad Pro’s design.