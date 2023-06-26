A few weeks ago, Samsung claimed that it would release a new update to fix issues with the camera and other software-related problems on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship devices. More than a month later, it seems like Samsung managed to iron out the bugs, and the Galaxy S23 series are now receiving the update in the US and China.

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now receiving the update with firmware version S91xUSQU1AWF3 (via SamMobile). This particular update is meant for carrier-locked devices, and we expect other firmwares to roll out soon for unlocked phones as well. The new update will include several key performance improvements for the cameras, fix autofocus relates issues, and the processing for Night mode shots.

Some users are also reporting that the update has made the animations feel smoother and the haptics better. The new update is reported to be live in the US and China for now. Additionally, the new update will include the latest June security patch. If you want to go ahead and see if you’ve already got the update, you can follow the steps below:

Open Settings

Scroll down to Software update

Tap on Download and install

If you have the update, press Install, or wait until the update arrives

Camera fixes

As Jaime Rivera mentioned in the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes beautiful photos in all lighting conditions. Before the update, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra took similarly impressive photos with great dynamic range, and contrast. The colors were sometimes brighter and warmer on the S23 Ultra; still, they both achieved great results for the most part.

The Night mode photos are where things took a turn; the Galaxy S23 Ultra shots appear more grainy than the S22 Ultra. The S23 Ultra also has more shutter lag compared to its predecessor. The S22 Ultra often managed to capture better and more detailed photos using the rear cameras, but the same couldn’t be said for the selfie sensors, which were better on the newer device.

There are some oversharpening issues, washed-out colors, and other minor problems when video recording, but then again, these could be fixed in the current update. What’s certain is that Samsung worked on improving the dark mode and low light issues for the Galaxy S23 series, and we’ll almost certainly see some major and noticeable improvements in the current update. The shutter lag has been fixed on previous devices in future updates, and there’s a chance that’s fixed this time around, too, making the Galaxy S23 Ultra a better device overall in most scenarios than its predecessor.

If you’re looking to buy any of the Galaxy S23 series, this might be a good time to consider them, as most carriers and online stores are offering massive discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently $100 off on Amazon, the Galaxy S23+ is $150 off, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is $200 off its retail price of $1,200.