Apple has raised the iPhone 11 Pro price in India. The prices of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 series have also been affected. Notably, the price of iPhone XR and iPhone 7 remain the same. It is because Apple now assembles these models within India.

The price hike comes after the Indian Government increased the Basic Custom Duty rates (BCD) in the Union Budget 2020. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price has been hiked by Rs 1,300. Now, it starts at Rs 1,11,200.

Moreover, the iPhone 11 Pro price in India has been hiked by Rs 1,300 as well. The 64GB variant now starts at Rs 1,01,200 instead of Rs 99,900. The iPhone 8 prices have also been affected.

The iPhone 8 price has been hiked by Rs 600. Now, it starts at Rs 40,500 instead of Rs 39,900. The iPhone 8 Plus also faces a price hike. The 64GB variant now costs Rs 50,600, instead of Rs 49,900.

Via: ETTelecom