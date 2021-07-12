A series of new generations of iPad Pro devices are rumored to receive mini-LED displays, and the new MacBook devices may also receive the same treatment sooner or later, but it seems like the new iPad mini 6 might also get some much needed upgrades.

Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg (via MacRumors), has reported that the new iPad mini 6 will feature a number of design improvements, including a larger display with smaller bezels and come with a new chip to improve the performance of the new device.

In the latest edition of Gurman’s newsletter called “Power On”, he says that the new iPad mini is a “go for this fall”, suggesting that the new improved device could be either announced alongside the new iPhones, or be revealed at the dedicated event that may be held for the new MacBook series. The iPad mini 6 is rumored to have an 8.4-inch display, which would be an increase from the current 7.9-inch screen size.

Apple has updated its current generation of iPad devices with a new processor, and the iPad Air came with a brand new redesign. The latest generation of iPad Air has no Home Button and has slimmer bezels, Gurman says that the new redesign for the iPad mini 6 is expected to be similar to the iPad Air.

A number of render images were shared by Jon Prosser, also known as Front Page Tech, in which he claims those are of the iPad mini 6. According to Prosser, the new iPad mini will feature a Touch ID sensor that will be embedded into the power button, and receive a number of hardware related changes similar to the iPad Air. He also claimed that it will feature the A14 chip, and feature a USB-C port rather than the Lighting port.

The new iPad mini 6 is expected to arrive later this fall, alongside the new iPhone 13 series. We’re also expecting to receive a brand new Apple Watch with a complete redesign. The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices are rumored to launch later with a dedicated event for the new laptops.