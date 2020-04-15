The new OnePlus 8 series is now official, and we here are all the places you can get one. These devices will be available in some of the largest carriers in the US, on Amazon and OnePlus.com. The unlocked versions of these devices will start selling on April 15, which means tomorrow, but you can also get them on other retailers starting on April 29.

Maybe the first place you may want to look for these devices is OnePlus.com. You can find both variants, where the original Glacial Green OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB in storage is priced at $699, while the Interstellar Glow model with 12GB RAM and 256GB n storage is priced at $799.

The OnePlus 8 Pro in Glacial Green with 8GB RAM and 128GB in storage is priced at $899, while the Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black color options with 12GB RAM and 256GB in storage will cost you $999. If you get any of these devices from the OnePlus Store, you will also get a free pair of Bullet Wireless Z headphones, and the Pro will also include a free wireless charger. Remember that these start selling on April 15 and will ship within two days.

Amazon

You will also be able to get your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro at Amazon.com. This will be the first time it happens in the US, and prices are the same as the ones mentioned before. In other words, the regular OnePlus 8 will cost you $699 with 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage, while the Interstellar Glow with 12GB RAM and 256GB in storage will be available for $799. The devices are yet to be listed, but when they do, we will update this post with the links.

T-Mobile has been working with OnePlus for quite some time, so we are also getting the new OnePlus 8. Unfortunately, Magenta is only offering the OnePlus 8, not the 8 Pro. We will also update this post as soon as we get official pricing. Remember that they will start selling the OP 8 until April 29.

Yes, you can also get your OnePlus 8 on America’s largest network. This is the first time that Verizon gets to work directly with OnePlus to offer its devices. Now, they will also stick to the original OnePlus 8 that would arrive in Onyx Black and an exclusive Polar Silver. These devices will also have the carrier’s 5G branding on the back, and you can get yours for the same $799 price tag, or you can also choose to pay $33.33 per month on an installment plan. You can also get up to $700 off when you switch from another carrier and trade in another device. Verizon customers can also get up to $500 off when they trade in their current smartphone.

