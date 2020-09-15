OPPO announced its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 recently. It comes with more UI customization options ranging from Wallpapers to Dark Mode, which offers a completely personalized experience in the system UI and UX. You can now customize your Home screen layout, widgets, transitions, wallpapers, and icon styles. It also includes Android 11 features like Bubbles and Nearby Share. Now, the company has revealed the ColorOS 11 Beta Rollout Timeline for global markets. These are distributed in three timelines for Open Market, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. The Open Market ColorOS 11 Beta timeline includes India, Indonesia, Thailand, and others.

ColorOS 11 Beta Rollout Timeline for Open Market

September 14, 2020 OPPO Find X2 OPPO Find X2 Pro OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

September 30, 2020 OPPO Reno3 4G OPPO Reno3 Pro 4G OPPO F17 Pro

October 2020 OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G

November 2020 OPPO Reno4 5G OPPO Reno4 Pro 4G

December 2020 OPPO Reno4 4G OPPO F11 OPPO F11 Pro OPPO F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition OPPO A9 OPPO A92 OPPO A72 OPPO A52

Q1 2021 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom OPPO Reno2 OPPO Reno2 F OPPO Reno2 Z OPPo Reno3 Pro 5G OPPO A91 OPPO A15

Q2 2021 OPPO Reno OPPO Reno Z OPPO A5 2020 OPPO A9 2020



ColorOS 11 Beta Rollout Timeline for Eastern Europe

November 2020 OPPO Find X2

Q1 2021 OPPO Reno3 Pro OPPO Reno3



ColorOS 11 Beta Rollout Timeline for Western Europe

December 2020 OPPO Find X2 Pro OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Q1 2021 OPPO Find X2 Neo OPPO Find X2 Lite



OPPO ColorOS 11 introduced Gamer mode, which blocks calls, social media notifications, and limit gestures or operations that could disrupt your game. It also brought Battery Guard that learns users charging habits and stops charging to 80% at night and re-charge to 100% by the time users get up. There is Super Power Saving Mode that is said to run WhatsApp for up to 90 minutes on a phone with 5% battery.