Asus is one of those brands that get a lot of appreciation for its devices, but often gets forgotten about since it’s often not as widely available as the rest of the devices on the market. Asus also produces some of the best smartphones on the market, and the company today has finally unveiled when some of its devices will receive Android 12.

The Taiwanese company will start rolling out Android 12 by the end of this year (via XDA-Developers), starting with the popular ZenFone 8 Series and the gaming flagship like the ROG Phone 5. The company says that it will improve Android 12 and include its own performance and battery optimizations to improve the software experience. The ZenFone lineup also comes with the brand’s own ZenUI experience, which provides more customization options and more features than stock Android.

“This update inherits the major functional changes introduced in the official version of Android 12, as well as continuing the popular ASUS battery- and performance-management features. For Zenfone models, it also includes ZenUI-specific changes that allow easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control, and more customization options” said Asus in a press release.

Here are the devices that will receive Android 12 in the near future:

December 2021:

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

2022 Q1:

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5S

2022 H1:

Asus ZenFone 7

Asus ROG Phone 3

OnePlus, Samsung, and a lot of other manufacturers have already started working on implementing Android 12, and set out a clear plan to upgrade existing devices to the latest and greatest version of Android.

Asus ROG Phone 5 If the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is too much for your needs, the ROG Phone 5 features most of the same specifications for slightly less. View at Amazon