OnePlus is one of those few brands that has always offered support for its older flagships. The company promises two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates for its flagship devices. The same goes for its first-ever Nord. For the unaware, OnePlus launched a total of six smartphones in 2020 – two under OnePlus 8 series, one OnePlus 8T, and three under the Nord series. Out of these devices, the company promises three years of regular updates for four devices. Now, it has also published the end of software support dates for the phones launched in 2020.

It comes from the official ‘OnePlus Security Updates’ page (via PiunikaWeb), which mentions that OnePlus will end support for the Nord in July 2023. Further, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 5G, and OnePlus 8 Pro will be supported till April 2023. In short, the company will support these devices for exactly three years from their launch. There is no mention of the OnePlus 8T, but we expect the company to end its support in October 2023 as it was launched in October 2020. The OnePlus 8T is likely to get one more major Android update from its 8-series siblings since it was launched with Android 11 out of the box, as opposed to Android 10 on the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and the OnePlus Nord.

Notably, not all OnePlus smartphones are treated equally. After all, you are paying a premium for updates. Hence, the budged OnePlus Nord devices, the Nord N10 5G, and the OnePlus N100 were already announced to get just one major Android update. These are expected to come to their end of the support cycle by November 2022 as OnePlus has promised two years of security updates for these smartphones.