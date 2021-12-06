Here's what to expect from Apple in 2022

Apple has had a successful 2021, so far. Even though things are looking tough for the holiday season, the company has exceeded (or achieved) all revenue targets this year. This is primarily due to the introduction of iPhone 13, M1 iPad Air, M1 iMac, and new 2021 MacBook Pro models, and now, Bloomberg has detailed what to expect from Apple in 2022: from iPhone 14 to Mixed Reality AR/VR headset, to new Apple Watch SE.

Five New Macs

By 2022, Apple will be in its second year of transition to ARM chips. Naturally, the company will update all of its Macs (the ones that are left) with an M-series chip and update the long-due models such as MacBook Air. According to Bloomberg, Apple will launch five new Mac models in 2022 (via MacRumors):

A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in the lineup

A significant MacBook Air revamp featuring the M2 chip and a new design

An updated Mac mini

A new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro

A new Mac Pro with Apple silicon

iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 5G

Of course, Apple will launch the upcoming iPhone 14 series next year. Although we don't have much information about the upcoming smartphone from Apple, Mark Gurman does say that the company is looking to launch a new iPhone SE model with 5G capability. This smartphone will most likely be priced in the same $400 price bracket and target 5G smartphones from other companies such as Samsung and Google.

First Mixed Reality Headset

Apple is also expected to foray into new product categories starting next year, according to Bloomberg. The report says that Apple will launch its long-awaited AR/VR Mixed Reality headset next year. Gurman says that the new device will feature three "killer" features:

"Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high-resolution displays, and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom."

New Apple Watch SE, 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Gurman also says that Apple is set for an "entire revamp" of the Apple Watch, after the failed launch of the new design on the Apple Watch Series 7. He says that along with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is expected to announce a new Apple Watch SE and a specific Apple Watch model with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes. Gurman says that the Apple Watch Sports model could feature a "ruggedized" design that could provide more resistance to scratches and dents.

New iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10th Gen

Lastly, Gurman also says that Apple is planning a big upgrade for the iPad as well. According to Gurman, Apple will introduce wireless charging to iPad Pro next year. The report also claims that Apple will redesign the iPad Pro. In addition, the company is also planning to "update" iPad Air and entry-level iPad, which will most-likely see specifications upgrade.

