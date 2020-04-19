The OnePlus 8 series has recently launched with two devices, the regular OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. These devices usually give you some of the best features and specs available in the market for less. Zack Nelson tested the 8 Pro on his JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel to see just how strong this device is.

OnePlus devices have been going through durability tests on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel for five years now, and they have done a good job at surviving. Now, the turn has come for the OnePlus 8 Pro to show its durability. First, we see that its screen scratches at a level 6 in Moh’s scale of hardness, like other high-end devices on the market. We get a new 16MP hole-punch camera that’s also protected by glass. Its sides and volume buttons are made out of metal that helps make the device stay together. Its back panel is also great at keeping scratches and fingerprints away.

The screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 1440p fluid AMOLED with a 10-bit display that will deliver more than 1 billion color combinations and refreshes at 120Hz. This display also lasted 30 seconds under the flame of a lighter, its pixels went white and never recovered. When bent, the device flexed a bit, but there was no permanent damage. In other words, this device survived this durability test, and it may easily withstand anything you throw at it on a daily basis.