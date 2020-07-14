You’ve seen the OnePlus Nord only in blink-and-you-miss-it scenes in teaser videos released so far, but OnePlus is being bold right now. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently sat with YouTuber Marques Brownless (aka MKBHD) and showcased the OnePlus Nord in all its glory, aside from revealing the design philosophy behind how the phone looks.

Pei showed the OnePlus Nord in two colors – aqua blue and grey, both of which had a glossy finish. The camera module at the back is pill-shaped and there appear to be four lenses accompanied by an LED flash. Over at the front, we see two selfie cameras housed in a hole punch.

Pei also showed prototype designs of the OnePlus Nord that were eventually nixed. These canceled designs had square lens openings for the three cameras arranged in an L-shaped array, and interestingly, a dual-tone glass finish on the back akin to the Pixel 3 duo. The glass on the Oneplus Nord’s rear panel has beveled edges and merges seamlessly with the rear panel.