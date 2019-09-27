Here’s the list of 38 countries where Pixel 4 Motion Sense will work

The Motion Sense feature on upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones will allow users to utilize hand gestures in controlling their smartphones. This will be possible thanks to a built-in radar, similar to Air Gestures on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, where you can scroll or take screenshots by just waving your hand in front of the smartphone.

Motion Sense will be powered by Project Soli, and enabling the radar hardware component is subject to certifications in each region. The folks over at 9to5google took apart the Motion Sense app from a Pixel 4, and revealed the full list of countries (38, below), where Motion Sense will be supported on Pixel 4 smartphones. Japan, Mexico, India, Australia, and New Zealand are not on the list, but that doesn’t mean that the feature can’t be enabled later, if the proper approvals are granted.