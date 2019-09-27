Android

Here’s the list of 38 countries where Pixel 4 Motion Sense will work

Contents

The Motion Sense feature on upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones will allow users to utilize hand gestures in controlling their smartphones. This will be possible thanks to a built-in radar, similar to Air Gestures on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, where you can scroll or take screenshots by just waving your hand in front of the smartphone.

Motion Sense will be powered by Project Soli, and enabling the radar hardware component is subject to certifications in each region. The folks over at 9to5google took apart the Motion Sense app from a Pixel 4, and revealed the full list of countries (38, below), where Motion Sense will be supported on Pixel 4 smartphones. Japan, Mexico, India, Australia, and New Zealand are not on the list, but that doesn’t mean that the feature can’t be enabled later, if the proper approvals are granted.

  • American Samoa
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Guam
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Romania
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan, Province of China
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Virgin Islands, U.S.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Google, Motion Sense, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Project Soli
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.