You’ve seen the schematics, and have also come across the detailed specifications too. Now, it’s time for an early look. I’m talking about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch 3 – here, and this is probably the first clear look at its design, straight from a certification authority’s database in South Korea.

The images were spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the website of National Radio Research Agency (NRAA) and show the design of two Galaxy Watch 3 models viz. SM-R840 and SM-R850. The design is almost identical, and a physical rotating bezel is clearly visible. The bezel has a dark grey finish with a grooved outline on the periphery (only on the SM-R840 model), complete with two buttons on the right side.

Compared to the first-gen Galaxy Watch, the bezel is much thinner on the upcoming Samsung smartwatch and it doesn’t have any markings either. As for the specs, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with a 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display respectively. You can read more about the Galaxy Watch 3’s leaked specifications here.

Source: NRAA

