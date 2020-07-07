Recently, the Galaxy Note 20 appeared on the official Samsung website. Then yesterday, we got out first look at the upcoming Galaxy flagship. The same source, Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) that shared the live images of the phone yesterday has now posted images of its display. The whole display isn’t visible but half the front confirms that Galaxy Note 20 will sport curved edges.

We can see a punch-hole selfie camera situated at the top center of the device. So no under-display camera Galaxy flagship this year. Further, there’s another shot that shows the right edge of the phone. The volume rockers are present above the power button on the right edge. Overall, the bezels are minimal.

The Galaxy Note 20 display looks more square with narrower bezels and a smaller punch-hole than the Galaxy Note 10+. While comparing it to the last generation, the upcoming device also seems to sport more curved edges.