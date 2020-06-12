No one likes to start watching a video on YouTube with an ad, and then survive a few more in between. Yes, there is a skip button, but it is still a hassle. So far, the only ethical way to get rid of ads is by paying for a YouTube Premium subscription. But someone just discovered a trick that only requires you to add a dot after the “.com” in a video’s URL.

Yes, it’s that easy. I tried to replicate the trick on Chrome in incognito mode, and it worked without a hitch. And notably, it works on mobile as well if you enable the open desktop site feature in the browser settings. The trick was noticed by a Reddit user (u/unicorn4sale), and if you’re wondering how it works, here’s the explanation in his own words:

“It’s a commonly forgotten edge case, websites forget to normalize the hostname, the content is still served, but there’s no hostname match on the browser so no cookies and broken CORS – and lots of bigger sites use a different domain to serve ads/media with a whitelist that doesn’t contain the extra dot.”

However, this trick won’t likely work for too long before Google fixes it up. So, take advantage of it before it becomes redundant.

