We have a new leak that could show us the difference between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices, and it comes from a very reliable source.

You can compare the camera area of Note20 Ultra and Note20. pic.twitter.com/trMWFk2QCj — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 13, 2020

According to a new tweet posted by Ice Universe, there’s a significant difference between the cameras in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models. We have an image of the devices’ alleged camera modules that match several leaked images of the devices. We expect the Galaxy Note 20+ to include a better camera than the regular variant, and rumors also mention several design differences. We also know that the 108MP camera in the Galaxy Note 20+ won’t have the same issues as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Still, we have to wait sometime before the official announcement of these phones, to know exactly what we’re getting.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter