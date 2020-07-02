Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to launch during the same Unpacked event as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was leaked yesterday in the copper paint job, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared online in Mystic Bronze color. The leak gives us a 360-degree view at the device.

The leak comes from popular tipster Evan Blass who has shared a GIF image that reveals Mystic Bronze version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in all its glory. This, and the grey model that appeared on TENAA recently suggests that the foldable phone will be arriving with a frosted glass design.

According to the previously leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 3.09GHz. It could feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080-pixel resolution. Further, the secondary display is listed on TENAA to be 1.05-inch.

It is rumored to support dual batteries of 2,500mAh and 704mAh. The device is tipped to come with support for 15W fast charging. Moreover, it will measure 167.3×73.6×7.2(mm).

Via: Sammobile