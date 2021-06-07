Twitter recently announced a Super Follow feature to let the creators on its platform charge for their content. If you Super Follow a creator on Twitter, you’ll get perks such as supporter badge, access to paid newsletters as well as exclusive content. Those who pay to access someone’s content will be called Super Followers. Now, the first look at the feature has emerged online.

Popular reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong was able to get hold of the UI for Super Follows. According to Wong, Super Follows program will be limited to Twitter users with at least 10,000 followers. These users will be required to have posted at least 25 tweets within the past 30 days, and be at least 18 years old. As Twitter mentioned, one of the main features of Super Follows will be bonus content. For example, exclusive tweets, videos, pictures, or whatever it is that they post on the platform.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Wong also revealed a list of content categories for Super Follows that users would be allowed to choose from to describe their content. It could vary from sports to podcasting to adult content and OnlyFans. The latter two are listed as “content platforms” along with Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Super Followers are required to pay on a monthly basis (options for annual or weekly subscriptions may also be added down the road) and can be canceled at any given time. It is still unknown when Twitter plans to roll out the feature but its emergence leads us to believe that the launch is imminent. Twitter is yet to reveal what commission it will charge to creators who are taking advantage of this money-making tool. Twitter hasn’t revealed any further details on how it will proceed with the Super Follow feature.