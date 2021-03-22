Samsung is working on expanding its Galaxy Book series with new Windows laptops this year. We earlier reported that two new Galaxy Book Pro laptops are coming soon. The specs of both Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 have already leaked online. Further, a leaked roadmap suggested that Samsung will be announcing this new range of laptops as soon as next month. Now, renders of the duo have appeared online.

The latest development comes from tipster Evan Blass who shared renders of the two Windows-powered laptops that will be launching as part of Samsung’s Galaxy Book lineup. While the Galaxy Book Pro is likely to be the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Ion lineup, the Galaxy Book 360 might as well launch as a successor to the Galaxy Book Flex series. According to the tipster, both the upcoming laptops will come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. Further, Samsung will be offering them in two color variants of Blue and Silver for the Galaxy Book Pro and Navy and Gold for the 360 model.

Both the laptops are going to feature an OLED display, which will be one of the USP of the devices. Moreover, the S-Pen support is now expected to be offered on the Galaxy Book Pro series. Multiple configurations are rumored to be available with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. It could be paired with Nvidia Mx450 graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro is said to be available in Wi-Fi and LTE models, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is tipped to get Wi-Fi and 5G models. Both the devices are rumored to include a Thunderbolt4 port.

There is no word on release dates, markets, or price points. However, they are expected to be launched at an UnPacked event in April. Samsung is yet to reveal any information regarding the event.