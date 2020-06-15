Earlier this month, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of Samsung’s upcoming high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7, surfaced online courtesy of leakster @OnLeaks. Now, the leak machine has given the same treatment to its larger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S7+, offering us our first look at its design from all angles.

From an aesthetic perspective, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is almost identical to the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7, with the only key difference between them being the dimensions. The plus-sized tablet will reportedly feature a 12.4-inch display, compared to the 11-inch Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy Tab S7.

Another major difference is that the Galaxy Tab S7+, despite its larger footprint, will be thinner than the Galaxy Tab S7 and is said to be in the same league as the iPad Pro. There are two cameras and an LED flash at the back, while a 9,800 mAh battery will keep the lights on. As per a previous leak, the Galaxy Tab S7 duo will offer a silky smooth 120Hz display.

Image: Pigtou

Source: Pigtou