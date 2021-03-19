OnePlus is all set to launch its first smartwatch on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The company has already confirmed several details regarding its upcoming product. Now, a OnePlus Watch render has appeared online, which gives us our first look at the device.

The latest information comes from @UnboxTherapy on Twitter who posted the alleged first look of the OnePlus Watch. It seems to have two buttons on the right edge, with the ‘OnePlus’ logo embedded on the top one. The wearable is likely to feature silicone straps, as we can see in the OnePlus Watch render.

The upcoming wearable is confirmed to run RTOS instead of WearOS. While this is good news for the battery, it might not be so good for the functionality. The OnePlus Watch will feature a circular dial, which could measure 46mm. It is tipped to be made available in two color variants of Black and Silver. While there is no information on the processor used, the smartwatch could come with 4GB of RAM. It will also have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

While the OnePlus Watch render reveals the first look, it doesn’t reveal much about the features. However, previous leak has said that the wearable will offer automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and more. There will be a SpO2 sensor onboard. It is said to feature a “multitude of activity tracking modes.” As for the smart features, it will allow you to make or answer phone calls, display notifications, and control music on your smartphone.

The OnePlus Watch will also double up as a remote control for OnePlus TVs. That’s not all – the device is also rumored to feature Warp Charge technology, which is said to provide a week’s battery life in just 20 minutes of charge. It could be made available in both standard and LTE variants.