Here's the OPPO Find N foldable from all angles

We showed you real-life images of the upcoming OPPO Find N just a few days ago, and we have a set of new renders of the upcoming foldable. The new renders show off the new foldable from all angles ahead of the upcoming OPPO INNO DAY 2021 event which will take place on 14-15 December.

The new OPPO Find N renders come from Evan Blass, also known as evleaks by his Twitter handle. Evan posted several high-quality renders of the upcoming foldable, showing off the device in all of its glory. The images reveal the no-crease design, and give us a closer look on what to expect in a few days.

As you can see on the images above, the design is unchanged from the ones we’ve seen a few days ago. It’s unclear how big the outer display is, but according to the specifications given by Evan, the inner display is 7.1-inch and it supports 120Hz variable refresh rate, and it has a peak brightness of 800 nits. The outer display looks like a traditional smartphone size, but it’s hard to guess what the size may be.

The hinge mechanism is rated at 200,000, which is roughly on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other foldable devices by other manufacturers. The images also reveal that OPPO will have a “Hover” (Google translated) mode that will let you leave half of the device unfolded, and provide extra functionality when taking photos, watching videos, and more – similar to Samsung’s Flex Model Panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device will be able to show the preview of 4K videos on the top half of the display, while the bottom will present the camera controls.

It’s unclear what the specifications may be for the device, but the promotion material reveals there will be two configuration options available, one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.