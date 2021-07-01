We have been getting several rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We have rumored launch dates and several leaks that reveal almost everything there is to know about these devices. However, the latest rumor suggests that the new Z flip 3 may get even more affordable after its launch, thanks to one change.

Samsung’s new foldables will most likely launch in August, even though we have received several probable dates for their announcement and possible launch. The latest information suggests that we may see the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 3 be announced alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on Wednesday, August 11. But it seems that we may get more surprises.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will most definitely arrive with 5G support, but it seems that Samsung may not be ready to transition to 5G only devices fully. Let’s remember that last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 didn’t offer an LTE-only variant, while the clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip came in two variants, one with 5G support and the other one limited to LTE connectivity. And now, the latest rumor suggests that Samsung may also be working on an LTE-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

“In the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model lineup, on the contrary, the 5G model will be released first, and the low-priced LTE model will be released later.” According to machine translation

Now the new rumored LTE-only Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may arrive sometime after the launch of the 5G variant, which means that this new device could arrive with a more appealing price tag. However, we must remember that we are still living with chip shortages, so it is unclear whether or not this device will ever launch. In other words, remember that this is just a rumor, and it should be taken with some salt.

Source yeux1122’s blog

Via SamMobile