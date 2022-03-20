We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Here’s how you can save on the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X and other amazing products

By Samuel Martinez March 20, 2022, 4:00 pm
ASUS ROG Strix Scar featured image Source: ASUS

We have spotted a nice selection of deals for you today, starting with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 that isn’t necessarily on sale. Instead, it has received a price drop, making it available for $1,970. This model usually sells for $2,050, so you can now pick up your new laptop for $81 less. In addition, this powerful gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display that will deliver up to 300Hz refresh rates. Further, you get an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is currently receiving a very interesting 15 percent discount, which means that you can buy yours for $1,100 and score $200 savings. The Microsoft Surface Pro X comes with a 13-inch touchscreen, an octa-core Microsoft SQ2 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a battery that will keep you going for up to 15 hours. And since this product doesn’t come with a keyboard, you can also consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard that is now available for $100 after scoring a $40 discount representing 29 percent savings.

You can also get interesting savings on the ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that sells for $410 after a $120 discount. This monitor features 165Hz refresh rates, FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA Display HDR400, and Advanced Ergonomics for Esports. And you can use those savings to get a MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount that will hold your 27-inch monitor without a problem, and it will also help you to free up space on your desk.

Those savings will also let you purchase a new SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse since it now goes for $72 after receiving a massive 40 percent discount that represents $48 savings. Or you can get the Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse that comes bundled with a free mouse charging dock for $140 after scoring a $60 discount representing 30 percent savings.

Other deals include the Apple AirPods Pro, which sell for $175, and the third-generation AirPods, which go for $169. There’s only a $6 difference between these options, but the higher-end AirPods Pro could be the best choice, as they are currently receiving a 30 percent discount that translates to $74 savings, while the regular AirPods will only get you a $10 discount.

