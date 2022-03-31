Here’s how you can save $80 on the latest Apple Watch Series 7

We start today’s deals with the Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently available for $619 after receiving an 11 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. This will get you a new 41mm model with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case, an Abyss Blue Sport Band, and LTE support. However, you can also opt for a more budget-friendly option that comes as the 41mm variant with a Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band that goes for $449 after a $50 discount or go for the (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band variant that sells for the same price. And if you want the larger 45mm model, you can also get one for $479 since they’re also receiving a $50 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also score amazing savings on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models and other great iPads in refurbished condition. For instance, you can get the 11-inch model starting at $400, depending on how much storage you want and whether you want the Wi-Fi-only models or LTE support. You can also get the larger 12.9-inch model for as low as $480 or pay as much as $550, depending on the specs you choose. Either way, you will get an amazing tablet that may come with a couple of scratches and dents, but that won’t be an issue with a protective cover.

The Moto Razr 5G is currently getting a massive $600 discount, which means you can pick one up for $800. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, an Adreno 620 GPU, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and other great options.

Apple Watch Series 7 iPad Pro Bose 700

Other deals will get you the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 after receiving a $70 discount. These wireless headphones feature noise-canceling, up to 20 hours of non-stop music, amazing sound, and other great features. However, you can also consider a more affordable option that comes as the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that are now selling for $279 after scoring a $50 discount.