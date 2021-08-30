macOS Monterey was announced in June at WWDC 2021, and the most anticipated feature is Universal Control. The new feature allows users to control an iPad or another Mac device using the same mouse and keyboard as the primary computer on macOS Monterey Beta 5. The new feature wasn’t available until today, but a new way was found recently that allows people to try it out.

While officially it’s still not available in the Beta, a developer found a way to partially enable Universal Control on the latest macOS Monterey Beta 5. Developer Zhuowei Zhang (via MacRumors) shared the code on Github that is required to get it to work.

After downloading the files, you have to move into /Library/Preferences/FeatureFlags/Domain/ – and just in case the folder doesn’t exist, you have to create it manually. You also may be required to disable “System Integrity Protection” on your device before being able to modify the contents. Apple has a guide ready to help you how to do this.

After moving the files into the folder, you’ll have to restart your computer. This will enable Universal Control and work right away on any 2016 Mac or later with iCloud and Handoff enabled (via 9to5Mac).

It’s worth mentioning that the feature currently only works with another Mac computer, and it doesn’t yet work with iPads. The only way to get it working on iPadOS 15 is by modifying the internal files with jailbreak, which is not recommended. We don’t know whether the new feature will be available by launch, Apple is delaying multiple features for iOS 15, and it might do the same for macOS Monterey. On another note, the current method might stop working on future builds.

Filipe Espósito, from 9to5Mac, tested out the Universal Control on his own devices and demonstrated the feature.

Here’s how Universal Control works between two Macs. pic.twitter.com/gcqaNN7hxd — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) August 29, 2021

