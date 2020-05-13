iQOO Z1 is all set to go official on May 19. However, ahead of the launch, the company has released several renders of the device.

As per the renders, the handset will be made available in at least two color variants. It will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a vertical module at the top left corner.

Further, the right edge of the device has a volume rocker and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.







Moreover, as per a leaked poster, the phone will cost CNY2,498 (~ $350 / €325) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The iQOO Z1 will be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It is already confirmed to feature a 144Hz refresh rate.

As per one of the leaked images, it will also come with 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz modes alongside the high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Further, the smartphone will sport a punch-hole notch at the top right corner of the display.

Source: Weibo