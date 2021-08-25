Samsung made several improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s user interface, and it just posted a video detailing some of the changes and enhancements. The video talks about the inspiration behind some of the changes, and the six-minute video also provides a few tips on how the use the devices more efficiently.

While both devices have the folding mechanism in common, they’re both very different, and Samsung sees it that way. For example, the Z Flip 3 allows you to quickly check notifications and some essential, low-level actions on the cover screen. When you flip it open, that’s when it actually becomes a standard smartphone that we’re all familiar with. The Z Fold 3, on the other hand, allows you to use a standard phone with the cover screen, and it folds open for a tablet experience. The Flip 3 is better suited for average users who want more compact devices, while the Fold 3 is much better for power users who want more screen real estate and possibilities.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung made it easier to mirror the cover display (outer screen) into the main (inner) display. Therefore the same icon and widget setup can be used simultaneously on both displays, reducing the time taking to set it up and personalize it to your liking. Of course, the option to customize each to your liking is still there.

Multi-window mode has also received a fresh coat of paint and several enhancements to make it even more useful and desktop-like. You can easily drag links from the browser and drop them into other applications or use a split-screen to open applications in three different layouts. There’s also a new taskbar, similar to what you can find on your computer, that shows you the most used and recent applications.

There are many more Galaxy Z interface enhancements and information in the video above.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It has an IPX8 certificate, supports the S Pen, and it comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It comes with a 4x larger outer display than its predecessor. View at Samsung