Today, OnePlus announced that it will be launching the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. The launch will be live-streamed at 10:30 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has detailed its plans of how it plans to benefit from the Hasselblad partnership. The brand has announced that the two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series.

OnePlus has also announced its plans to invest more than USD 150 million over the next three years “to further build out its mobile imaging capabilities in its ongoing pursuit of delivering the best smartphone camera experience for its users.” Through the new R&D collaboration, will work together to deliver “vastly improved camera systems” on future OnePlus smartphones – starting with the OnePlus 9 series. As per the official release, the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership will continuously develop over the next three years.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Twitter / @Dave2D)

With the OnePlus 9 series, the company plans software improvements including color tuning and sensor calibration. Further, the collaboration would be extending to more dimensions in the future. The first and most technically challenging, outcome of this collaboration is advanced color calibration. The new color solution – Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad – aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras.

There is a new Hasselblad Pro Mode as well. It will bring Hasselblad’s sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time. Theoretically, it should result in accurate and natural colors for better post-editing. This mode will include a new interface based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give users an authentic Hasselblad look and feel. It will allow you to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance, and more. Users will also be able to use 12-bit RAW format for even richer colors and higher dynamic range.

As part of the USD 150 million strategic OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, the Chinese brand plans on further developing four major research and development labs around the world, including two innovative imaging labs based in the United States and Japan. Lastly, it will also develop new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems. These include a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and a freeform lens – to be first introduced on the OnePlus 9 Series – that practically eliminates edge distortion in ultra-wide photos.

Hasselblad believes in the power of images and our mission is to continue pushing the boundaries on imaging technology. With this in mind, Hasselblad is determined to work together with OnePlus, an innovative company that shares the same vision and passion for technology. By partnering with OnePlus, we hope to put Hasselblad’s iconic design and outstanding image quality in the hands of more people and share our passion for incredible photography. Jon Diele, Vice President, Hasselblad.

With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus