Mi 11 is all set to go global on February 8. The smartphone was launched in China in December 2020. Now, ahead of the global unveiling, Mi 11 price for Europe has appeared online. Tipster tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has teamed up with 91mobiles to share the leaked pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 11.

According to the report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come to Europe in variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. These variants are tipped to be priced at 799 euros (~$955) and 899 euros (~$1,075), respectively.

For the unaware, the Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP primary camera, fast wireless charging and more!

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary 1/1.33″ sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, and OIS + a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 and a 123-degree field of view + a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 8K videos in HDR 10+. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be launched in China in mid-February 2021. Xiaomi will also be unveiling its MIUI 12.5 for the global market alongside the Mi 11 on February 8. The UI comes with a slew of improvements over the existing MIUI version. It also has features like support for photos, floating windows, and MIUI+ to provide sync between a Xiaomi phone and a Windows desktop.