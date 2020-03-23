Redmi K30 Pro
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in China tomorrow. However, ahead of the launch, the price of the handset has leaked online.

Redmi K30 Pro price is said to start at 3,699 Yuan (~$521) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the K30 Pro Zoom Edition will be priced at 3,999 Yuan (~$563) for the same configuration. However, we can’t confirm the authenticity of the leak.

The handset will be the first Redmi phone to arrive with optical image stabilization (OIS) capabilities. It will come with a 60Hz refresh rate panel and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it will feature UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

