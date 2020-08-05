Today’s Galaxy Unpacked is going to be a busy one, as Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 Duo, the Galaxy Tab S7 pair, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We’ve already seen them in leaks and also know almost all of their specifications, but apparently, that was not enough.

Leak maestro Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has dumped a treasure trove hi-res renders, product images and marketing videos of all the aforementioned devices, parading them from all angles. We get to see the Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra sibling in all color options, showcasing some of their capabilities via promotional videos.

We also get our best possible look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and all the new design elements it brings to the table such as a larger cover display, a hole-punch screen on the inside and four custom hinge colors. We also get a look at the wireless power share feature of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in action, and finally, how the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds actually look in the ears.