We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Today’s Galaxy Unpacked is going to be a busy one, as Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 Duo, the Galaxy Tab S7 pair, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We’ve already seen them in leaks and also know almost all of their specifications, but apparently, that was not enough.

Leak maestro Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has dumped a treasure trove hi-res renders, product images and marketing videos of all the aforementioned devices, parading them from all angles. We get to see the Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra sibling in all color options, showcasing some of their capabilities via promotional videos.

We also get our best possible look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and all the new design elements it brings to the table such as a larger cover display, a hole-punch screen on the inside and four custom hinge colors. We also get a look at the wireless power share feature of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in action, and finally, how the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds actually look in the ears.

You May Also Like
Google Assistant-powered smart displays get new visual and touch-based games
The new voice and touch-enabled games are now available for Google Assistant-powered smart displays starting today with more to come.
Redmi 9C
POCO C3 to be the next rebadged phone from the brand in India
It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live flaunt their wingtips for the first time in leaked renders
We are still skeptical about the grip and if the Galaxy Buds Live will stay put during intense physical activities like running.