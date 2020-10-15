Well, Apple’s latest digital-only event gave us a couple of good surprises, but it also came to confirm some of the rumors that we had heard since the first half of 2020. Yeah, they announced a new HomePod mini that’s finally priced accordingly and four new iPhone 12 models with significant differences between them. However, we will focus on several things that Cupertino has done behind the curtains, and they’re not so pretty.

First, we will focus on the iPhone 12 models’ real prices, since Apple said that the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 would start at $699 and $799, respectively, but that’s not the case. The real price of the 12 mini is $729, while the vanilla version starts at $829. The prices given by Apple include a $30 carrier discount that is only available at Verizon and on AT&T, meaning that if you get this device on T-Mobile, you would have to pay an extra $30. Yes, Apple’s press release addresses this pricing strategy, but it doesn’t matter where you look at it; in the end, it’s somewhat deceiving.

We then focus on the new iPhone’s RAM capacity, as they still lack when compared to Android devices, and it seems that things won’t change anytime soon. The less expensive variants come with 4GB RAM, while the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come with a whopping 6GB RAM. Of course, this is a big step from the previous iPhone 11 lineup, which came equipped with 4GB across every device.

Finally, Apple announced that they would stop including power adapters and earphones with their new iPhone 12 models, but they also decided to remote the EarPods and Power adapters from the iPhone 11, XR, and SE, but wait, there’s more. The new 20W USB-C power adapter is now selling for $19, which is not that bad, considering that the previous 18W charger used to sell for $29. Now, Apple is still selling EarPods with lightning connector, but now for $10 less than before, meaning that you can get a pair for $19, so at least Apple is not forcing you to get a new pair of wireless AirPods.

