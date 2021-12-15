Here's a closer look at the Google Wear OS 3.0 User Interface

Google announced the next generation of Wear OS 3.0 would be developed in collaboration with Samsung. While Samsung has already announced its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches running One UI Watch, based on Wear OS 3.0, we still haven’t seen how the user interface would look, if it didn’t have Samsung’s skin on top of it.

Today, we get to see the alleged AOSP version of Google’s Wear OS 3.0. A Reddit user shared 8 screenshots of the user interface, showcasing the Wi-Fi settings, battery information, general settings, alarms, and other feature windows. The user used the Wear OS 3.0 version in the Android Studio Emulator to showcase the watch’s interface, and it’s what developers use to test their applications on computers.

The new screenshots reveal what the operating system looks like without Samsung’s own One UI Watch skin on top of it. Each setting and option has received a rounded pill shape design, and the toggles seem a little bit larger than on previous versions, and they appear in different colors too.

Google has previously confirmed that smartwatch partners will be able to roll out the Wear OS 3.0 system updating starting in mid to second half of 2022, which means that we are still at least 6 months away from seeing the latest and the greatest OS on some existing smartwatches and new ones. In the meantime, if you want to try out Wear OS 3.0, your only option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, although we have a list of devices that are confirmed to receive the new update as soon as it is publicly released.

What are your thoughts about the new design changes? Are you looking forward to trying our Wear OS 3.0 on your compatible smartwatches? Let us know in the comments!