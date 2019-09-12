Android

Here’s another Pixel 4 XL hands-on video

In case the two leaked Pixel 4 XL hands-on videos you’ve seen yesterday were not enough, here’s another one. Looks like in Vietnam, unannounced phones are largely available for the masses, or YouTubers, so we’ll just leave it at that. This Pixel 4 XL hands-on video features the “Panda” version, one we’ve seen yesterday, with the white backplate and the black borders.

Prepare to not understand much from the commentary, but focus and enjoy the cinematography, with up-close shots of the upcoming device. This time around, the menus on the device are not English, to make things even harder to discern, but the video shows off the camera, some sample images, as well as the 90Hz display while navigating through the menus. Enjoy!

